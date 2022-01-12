Increasing clouds tonight – Rain and some light mountain snow Thursday afternoon – Watching the weekend for snow potential

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a low near 28 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and cool with a 30% chance of light rain. The high will be 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 30% chance of light rain and snow showers with a low of 30 degrees.

Friday will give way to variable cloudy skies, breezy conditions and cold temperatures with a chance of morning snow showers. The high will be near 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of a wintry mix and snow moving into the area through the late afternoon. The high will be 40 degrees.

We continue to watch a stronger system develop into the weekend. The track of the low pressure system will determine the rain/snow and wintry mix line along with the amount of snowfall accumulations. Right now, it looks like the Tri-Cities could start as snow Saturday then change to rain or a wintry mix Saturday night into early Sunday morning before changing to all snow with accumulations late Sunday morning through the afternoon and evening into Monday. Snowfall totals have yet to be determined; however, it does look promising for heavy snow accumulations across parts of southwest Virginia on Sunday. Make travel plans accordingly and stay tuned for the latest updates. High temperatures will be near 40 Saturday with middle 30’s Sunday through Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 20’s through the period.

Have a great night!