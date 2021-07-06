Increasing clouds tonight – Hot and humid Wednesday with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of a shower or stray thunderstorm. Low 64.

Elsa will move into north Florida overnight and into the southeast Wednesday. This storm will increase our clouds and could bring moisture into the southeast.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 89 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Low 67.

A system will move into the Tennessee Valley from the west on Thursday which will bring an increase in moisture to our region as well.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

We will keep the unsettled weather patter through the weekend into early next week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high on Friday will be 84 degrees.

We will keep showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Have a great night!