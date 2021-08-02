Increasing clouds overnight with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday

Weather

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm.  Low 62 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 79 degrees. 

We will keep cloudy skies tomorrow night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low 60 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be near 82 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be 62 degrees with a high on Thursday near 82 degrees. 

We will see a warming trend from Friday into the weekend as high pressure builds back into the region. 

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 85 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 86 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be hot at 90 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 90 degrees.

