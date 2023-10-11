Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. The high will be a little cooler at 70 degrees.

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 47 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a mild high of 79 degrees thanks to the down sloping winds through the afternoon. Thursday evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 52 degrees.

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of late evening showers. The high will be 77 degrees. Friday evening, we will see scattered showers continue. The low will be 54 degrees.

Saturday widespread rain returns to the area with a 40% chance of scattered showers through the day. The high will be 75 degrees. Showers will continue at times Saturday night. The low will be 50 degrees.

Showers and clouds will stay into our Sunday with much cooler air once again moving into the region. The chance of rain will be 40% with a high of around 54 degrees. Sunday evening, we will see showers at times under cloudy skies. The low will be 44 degrees.

Monday we will hold onto clouds with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be only 52 degrees.

Next Tuesday stays wet and cool with a 40% chance of showers and high of 53 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.