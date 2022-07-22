The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly clear skies and a low of 62 degrees. A great night to kick off the weekend.



For the weekend, the heat wave and sunny skies are going to continue. Temperatures are going to be in the low 90’s but it will feel like 100 degrees outside. For the overnight temperatures this weekend, clear skies and temperatures in the mid-60’s.

Make sure you are staying safe in this heat too! Drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen when headed outside. To stay cool, wear light clothing and have a hat handy.

Cars can be very dangerous during this time of the year. Temperatures inside of a car can get over 120 degrees, so make sure no kids or pets are left in the car for any amount of time.



Monday calls for partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the later half of the day. The high will be 90 degrees.



On Tuesday, we finally get a little break from the oppressive heat with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. the high will be 87 degrees.



Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 88 degrees.



Thursday calls for partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. the high will be 87 degrees.

Next Friday calls for partly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great weekend everybody!