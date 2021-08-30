Ida brings the potential for Flash Flooding to the Tennessee Valley Tuesday into Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: We are watching the remnants of Ida which will move into Tennessee tomorrow and tomorrow night. Flash Flood Watches have been issued for the entire area from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. There will be the potential for as much as one to three inches of rain across the region with high rainfall totals possible north and northwest of the Tri-Cities. Due to the circulation with this system, isolated quick spin up tornadoes cannot be rules out across parts of east Tennessee. Gusty winds will also be possible Tuesday into Wednesday along with cooler temperatures.

Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. Rainfall could become locally heavy at times during the afternoon and evening hours. The high will be near 80 with a low Tuesday night near 67 degrees. The chance of rain Tuesday night will be 100%. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times which could result in some localized flash flooding.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be heavy in the morning hours. The high will be cooler at 75 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday with a low near 60 and a high on Thursday near 78 degrees. Skies will become partly cloudy Thursday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Friday will be nice with partly cloudy skies and a high near 82 degrees. F

air skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 55 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 84 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 83 degrees. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm will be possible on Monday with a high near 83 degrees.