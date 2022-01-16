Iced Roads: Which counties are seeing ice and snow?

(WJHL) – As a winter storm passes through the Tri-Cities region, local authorities are keeping a close eye on road conditions.
As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, the following counties are reporting weather impacts according to local officials and state Departments of Transportation:
- Carter, TN – Ice and Snow
- Greene, TN – Ice and Snow
- Hamblen, TN -Ice and Snow
- Hancock, TN – Ice and Snow
- Hawkins, TN – Ice and Snow
- Johnson, TN – Ice and Snow
- Sullivan, TN – Ice and Snow
- Unicoi, TN – Ice and Snow
- Washington, TN – Ice and Snow
- Scott, VA – Icy Patches
- Smyth, VA – Icy Patches
- Washington County, VA – Icy Patches
- Wise, VA – Icy Patches
- Wythe, VA – Snow on Roadway
Drivers in these areas are advised to exercise caution as crews work to clear the roads.
This list may be incomplete, as there can be delays between public reports of road conditions and official advisories. If you are aware of dangerous road conditions, contact local authorities to report them.
