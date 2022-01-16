Iced Roads: Which counties are seeing ice and snow?

(WJHL) – As a winter storm passes through the Tri-Cities region, local authorities are keeping a close eye on road conditions.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, the following counties are reporting weather impacts according to local officials and state Departments of Transportation:

Carter, TN – Ice and Snow

Greene, TN – Ice and Snow

Hamblen, TN -Ice and Snow

Hancock, TN – Ice and Snow

Hawkins, TN – Ice and Snow

Johnson, TN – Ice and Snow

Sullivan, TN – Ice and Snow

Unicoi, TN – Ice and Snow

Washington, TN – Ice and Snow

Scott, VA – Icy Patches

Smyth, VA – Icy Patches

Washington County, VA – Icy Patches

Wise, VA – Icy Patches

Wythe, VA – Snow on Roadway

Drivers in these areas are advised to exercise caution as crews work to clear the roads.

This list may be incomplete, as there can be delays between public reports of road conditions and official advisories. If you are aware of dangerous road conditions, contact local authorities to report them.