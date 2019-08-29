Hurricane Dorian Update: Florida East Coast Landfall Looking More Likely

Dorian remains a category 1 hurricane with winds near 85 mph. Additional strengthening is likely today and in the coming days with warm water and favorable atmospheric conditions. High pressure will begin to steer the storm and allow a westward turn toward Florida. The forecast includes much of the east coast of Florida as a possible direct impact on Monday. It is important to understand that the uncertainty 5 to 6 days out is very high. The high uncertainty makes is difficult to focus in on any one area as a landfall location.

What we know is the chance for a direct impact in Florida is looking more likely. Residents are urged to continue with their hurricane preparations. Areas further north into the Carolinas should also be prepared for a possible impact next week. It is important to remember that a hurricane is a large storm which will impact a large geographical area regardless of where the center makes landfall. Storm surge, as well as inland flooding from hurricanes are just as damaging as the wind, so areas in the southeast will need to be aware of impacts next week.

With a very busy Labor Day weekend, travel congestion will be at its peak, so consider this during your weekend travel plans, as traffic volume will likely increase with coastal residents traveling away from the storm.