The latest satellite imagery shows a very symmetrical storm and a well-defined eye. The organized storm continues to barrel towards the west.

Hurricane Dorian is now a category five storm with sustained winds at 160 mph. The latest advisory shows the pressure has continued to drop to 927 mb. This pressure drop indicates strengthening is still occurring.



The major hurricane will be effecting the northern Bahamas today, and for the next few days, as the storm is expected to slow down even more. The storm will be near the Florida coast beginning Monday into Tuesday.



A landfall along the east coast of Florida is still very possible. Today, models have shifted slightly back towards the west, but still in a better agreement of the storm staying off the coast of Florida. If the storm wobbles just 10 or 20 miles, this could make a significant difference.



Regardless, Florida will still encounter major effects from the slow-moving storm. There are already Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings along the east coast of Florida from Ft. Lauderdale through Vero Beach. Life-threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall, and hurricane force winds are all major threats to Florida.



If Dorian stays off the coast for Florida, it is better news for the Sunshine State, but not for coastal locations of Georgia and the Carolinas. The best case scenario would be a turn towards the north sooner, and farther offshore.



The Tri-Cities is still expected to be unaffected by Dorian over the next week. Storm Team 11 will keep you updated throughout the week.