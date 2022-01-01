How to prepare for tornadoes and severe winds

Researchers say nocturnal tornadoes more typically occur in a certain region of the U.S.(Getty Images)

(WJHL) – With the threat of severe weather looming across the Tri-Cities, there are a few best practices that you can follow to make sure you and your loved ones stay safe in the event of a worst-case scenario.

Tornadoes and Severe Winds

A tornado touchdown can catch you by surprise, especially when the forecast is calling for severe winds and the threat of tornadoes is low. A big part of emergency preparedness is awareness, so make sure to follow local broadcasts for updated forecasts, watches, and warnings.

But what exactly is the difference between a watch and a warning?

In the weather world, a watch is when conditions appear right for a certain severe weather event to happen. In a tornado’s case, this can look like extremely warm temperatures and the presence of strong upper-level winds. When local weather officials declare a tornado watch, they’re saying it’s possible that a tornado may occur across the watch area.

A warning, however, is much more serious. A tornado warning means that the conditions seen in a watch have panned out, and a tornado has been detected or spotted in the region.

A popular way to explain the difference is the Taco System: If the ingredients are out and ready to make tacos, your home is under a Taco Watch. If the ingredients are together and on the plate, your home would be under a Taco Warning and anyone else nearby would need to plan accordingly.

So the watch became a warning, what now?

Once there is a tornado warning in your area, the National Weather Service (NWS) advises you to shelter in place. If at all possible, find the lowest, centermost room in your home and prepare to stay in it for the duration of the tornado in the region.

An ideal shelter room will be far from windows and open-air, such as a basement or bathroom. If you have pets, gather them as early as possible and bring their food/litter into the shelter with you. Once severe weather hits, many pets may hide by instinct. Searching for a pet in the middle of the storm can put both owners and pets in danger.

In terms of supplies, short-term stocks of non-perishables such as rice, canned goods, and dehydrated foods can prove vital if the nearby infrastructure is damaged. Stored drinking and cooking water are also invaluable in the event of outages in the region.

What if I’m out of the house?

If you’re caught outdoors when a tornado warning is issued, finding hard shelter should be your first priority. The NWS advises that sheds, mobile homes and tents do not count as hard shelters.

If you’re in a car at the time of a tornado warning, the NWS says the body of the car itself isn’t enough to keep you safe. Instead, they advise drivers to find a local shelter or as a last resort exit the car and lie in a nearby ditch to avoid winds.

Even without a tornado, many of these tips still apply during high-speed wind conditions. Stay tuned with Storm Team 11, News Channel 11 and WJHL.com for the latest watches, warnings and advisories for your area.