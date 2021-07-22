Hot and humid with smoke and haze tonight and Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for warm, hazy and humid conditions tonight with smoke in the atmosphere as well. Low of 59 degrees.

Friday will be hot, hazy and humid with smoke in the atmosphere as well. The thicker smoke may be just to the southwest of the Tri-Cities. The high will be hot at 90 degrees.

It will be warm and humid Friday night with smoke in the atmosphere too. The low will be 62 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with haze and smoke. We do have a 20% chance for a few scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm in the mountains. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy, hot humid and hazy conditions will prevail again on Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 91 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area late Sunday into Monday which will bring a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. The low Sunday night will be 67 with a high on Monday near 88 degrees. Rain chances will be 30% Sunday night and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday.

We will keep a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early Tuesday with a high near 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. It will be hot and humid with afternoon highs near 90 on Wednesday and 88 on Thursday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60’s. We will have a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms next Friday with yet another system moving into the region from the west-northwest.>