Hot and humid weather continues with scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies in the area tonight with a 30% chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm. Low 70.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 93.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 20% chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm. Low 71.

Monday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 94.

Have a great night!