Hot and humid Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a showers or thunderstorm overnight. It will be warm and muggy with an overnight low near 70 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid with a high near 90 degrees and a heat index in the middle and possibly upper 90’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 70 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. IT will be hot and muggy with a high near 90 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area Friday and then begin to stall late Friday into Saturday. The front along with moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico and from Tropical Storm Fred will certainly increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday into early next week.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms into Saturday night with a low near 67 degrees.

We will see variable cloudy skies on Sunday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Tropical moisture from Fred will move into the southeast and possibly into the Tennessee Valley Monday through Wednesday. That moisture will keep our high temperatures in the low to middle 80’s.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 83 degrees.

We will keep unsettled weather in the area through next weekend with the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

