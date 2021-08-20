Hot and humid this weekend with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of a shower. Patchy fog will be possible late. The low will be near 64 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with just a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with just a 20% chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 88 degrees.

We will start next week hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90’s by Tuesday.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with just a slight chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 92 degrees with a 20% chance of rain.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 90 degrees. We have a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds both Thursday and Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. The high both Thursday and Friday will be 86 degrees with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60’s.

Have a great weekend!