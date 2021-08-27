Hot and humid this weekend with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms especially across parts of southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky. The low will be mild at 67 degrees.

High pressure will dominate the area this weekend providing for partly cloudy skies and hot and humid weather along with a slight chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm especially across parts of southwest Virginia. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. It will be hot and humid with a high near 92 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid with a high of 90 degrees.

Hurricane Ida will move into Louisiana and the Gulf coast late Sunday into Monday. This system will bring locally heavy amounts of rain to parts of the deep south and that heavy rain will spread into parts of west and middle Tennessee late Monday into Tuesday which could result in localized flash flooding. We will monitor the system as it could bring parts of our area locally heavy rain as well.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms moving into the area through the afternoon and evening. The high will be near 85 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rainfall could become locally heavy at times depending on the track of Ida. The low Tuesday night will be 67 with a high on Wednesday near 79 degrees. The rain chance will be 60% Tuesday night and 70% on Wednesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a great weekend!