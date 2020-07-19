Hot and Humid Sunday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Low 70.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and earely evening showers and thunderstorms. High 93.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a slight chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm. Low 71.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. High 94.

Have a great night!