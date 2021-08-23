Hot and humid continues with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a mild low of 65 degrees.

High pressure continues to dominate the area tomorrow. This will produce partly cloudy skies along with hot and humid weather conditions. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 30% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 93 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm Thursday evening with a low of 66 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

We will keep partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday with a chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s to near 90 with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60’s.

