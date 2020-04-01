Higher than average rainfall recorded in March

(WJHL)- Our streak of heavy rain didn’t end in March.

Tuesday, the last day of March, the Tri-Cities Airport recorded 0.83 inches of rain. For the month, we received almost 7 inches of rainfall. That’s almost 3.5 inches more than average.

March 2020 went down in the record books as the 6th wettest on record.

This year, we’re already outpacing last year with the 2nd wettest first 3 months of the year on record. At the Tri-Cities, 19.5″ of liquid precipitation has been measured. That’s almost half of our yearly rain in just 3 months.

Looking long-term, no significant dry stretches of weather are in the forecast with rain at least a couple times a week.