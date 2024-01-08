The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies and windy conditions tonight with an 80% chance of rain. Rain will start as freezing rain, sleet and some snow in the mountains of North Carolina along with areas of Southwest Virginia. The low will be near 40 degrees with 30s across the mountains.

A High Wind Warning will go into effect tonight for the mountains of East Tennessee as well as the mountains of North Carolina and parts of Virginia. In these zones, winds will be sustained at 35 to 50 mph with gusts as high as 85 mph possible.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for western North Carolina and parts of Virginia tonight. Precipitation will begin as freezing rain, sleet and some snow as temperatures will be cold enough. Low temperatures in the mountains will be in the low to middle 30s. Temperatures will warm in those areas through the early morning as the precipitation will change to rain across the region.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance of rain through the day. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be mild at 60 degrees.

Winds will be from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph in the lower elevations. The mountains will have gusts to near 80 mph.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Tuesday night with a 50% chance of rain changing to light snow late. The low will be near 32 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Wednesday will be cloudy and cold with wind and snow showers. The chance of snow is 50%. The high will be 38 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to middle 30s in the mountains.

Skies clear late Wednesday night with snow showers ending. The low will be 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 47 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 705 chance of rain moving into the area. The high will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with rain and snow showers. The low will be 27 degrees.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of snow showers. The high will be 36 degrees.

Clearing skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 18 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 35 degrees.

Clouds are back Sunday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and cold with a 60% chance of snow showers. The high will be 38 degrees.

