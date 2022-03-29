The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a low near 40 degrees.

We will start Wednesday with a few clouds followed by partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. The high on Wednesday will be 75 degrees.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee from 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM Thursday.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the rest of the region from 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM Thursday.

Winds in the higher elevations will be sustained at 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 80 mph. The lower elevations including the Tri-Cities will experience sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

A Red Flag Warning will also be in effect for the region on Wednesday. Fire Danger will be up due to the strong winds and low humidity levels.

Cloudy and windy conditions are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms late. The low will be 54 with winds from the south at 15 to 25 with gusts to 45 mph.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with an 80% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. It will be windy with gusts to 35 mph possible. The high will be 75 degrees.

Scattered showers and forecast for Thursday night into early Friday followed by afternoon sunshine. The low will be 42 with a high on Friday near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night into early Sunday with a few scattered showers. The low will be 42 with a high on Sunday near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 68 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 72 degrees.

Have a great night!