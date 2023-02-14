The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A High Wind Warning is in effect for the following mountain counties of Tennessee: Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and Greene counties through Wednesday morning. Winds will be sustained at 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph possible.

Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. The chance of rain Wednesday night is 50% with a 70% chance of rain on Thursday. A few of the storms could be strong with the possibility for damaging winds. The low will be near 50 Wednesday night with a high on Thursday near 70 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers Thursday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of rain early. Rain may actually end as some light snow across the higher elevations. The high on Friday will be 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 49 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 27 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 58 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night into Tuesday with scattered showers. The low will be 44 with a high on Tuesday of 60 degrees.