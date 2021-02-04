Storm Team 11: High wind warnings for East Tenn. mountains tonight, rain and a mountain mix possible

(WJHL)- The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a High Wind Warning for the mountains of east Tennessee where wind gusts could reach 70 mph tonight through early Friday morning.

Wind Advisories are also in effect for western North Carolina. Rain will move through the area with a chance of a little sleet mixing in.

Higher elevations could see a chance of a wintry mix to light snow overnight with some of the highest elevations, above 4,000 feet having the possibility of seeing a trace to an inch of snow. Low 30.

The jet stream will quickly bring a system through especially later tonight and Friday morning. Winds are forecast to be 150 mph where planes fly at 30,000+ feet.



At the surface, we are expecting a swath of 50-70 mph wind gusts in mountains/foothills through early Fri. #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/ysQWVsO5lo — Tyler Allender (@TylerAllender) February 4, 2021

Clouds early Friday morning followed by sunshine. High early at 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies Friday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 45 degrees.

We continue to watch a system that could bring some snow to the area Saturday night into early Sunday.

Have a great night!