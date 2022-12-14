The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be 43 degrees. Rainfall will range from a quarter to a little over a half inch of rain.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect through 7 AM Thursday morning for the mountains of east Tennessee and parts of southwest Virginia. Winds in those areas will be sustained at 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 to 75 mph.

A Wind advisory is also in in effect through Thursday morning for the foothills which includes parts of the Tri-Cities. Winds in these areas will be sustained at 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday morning with a 60% chance of rain.

Clearing skies are forecast for the afternoon. The high will be early at 52 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 32 degrees. The higher elevations will dip to the upper 20’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high near 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Friday night with a low near 28 degrees.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a few snow flurries. The high will be 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 38 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 43 degrees.

Cloudy increase late Monday night with a low near 26 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with just a slight chance of some light rain or snow flurries. The high will be 44 degrees.

Clear skies are back in the forecast Tuesday night with a low ear 19 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Have a great night!