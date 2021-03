Storm Team 11 Forecast:Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Warmer and Still DryIt will be nice and getting even warmer on this Wednesday with plenty of sunshine mixed with high clouds. Highs climb to 70 or 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 60s in the highest elevations.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 42 degrees.

Now that we’ve gone almost 10 days without rain in our region, the soil is getting dry very quickly and the enhanced wildfire risk continues. It will likely peak Thursday as the breeze kicks up. It’s both a blessing and a curse because the breeze is ahead of our next weather maker so rain chances are coming soon, however, it also raises the concern of a quick brush fire because of the continued stretch of relatively low humidity coupled with the breeze.

Otherwise, expect times of sun and clouds Thursday. On the breeze side. The high at 74 degrees, upper 50s and lower 60s in the mountains.

Thanks to our next weather maker and a bump up in humidity, scattered showers finally return.

Scattered Light Showers Friday and SaturdayMostly cloudy Friday with an increasing chance for scattered showers as the day goes on. The best potential in the northern Tri-Cities up through Virginia and Kentucky. A bit breezy. High 68.