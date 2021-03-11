High clouds and cool tonight with clouds and scattered showers Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast call for high clouds continue across the area tonight with a low near 48 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of rain.  The high will be mild at 65 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers.  The low will be 48 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 62 degrees. 

We are looking at the possibility of scattered showers Saturday night with a low of 45 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a a few scattered showers.  The high on Sunday will be 62 degrees.

