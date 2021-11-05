High clouds and cold tonight – A beautiful weekend on the way

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing high clouds and cool temperatures tonight. The low will be 29 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and high clouds again on Saturday with a mild high of 60 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and mild with a high near 62 degrees.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Monday with a high near 66 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and mild with a high near 70 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm with a high near 72 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the region Thursday along with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be near 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a chance of rain. The low will be near 42 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Friday a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 65 degrees.

Have a great weekend1