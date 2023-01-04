The Storm Team 11 Forecast for Wednesday will start cloudy and soggy with an 80% chance of showers and some scattered thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy in the early morning with clearing skies through the afternoon. The high will be 68 degrees early.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 41 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a high of 48 degrees.

Look for passing clouds on Thursday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 54 degrees.

Monday will have a 60% chance of showers in the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. the high will be 51 degrees.

And next Tuesday will have partly sunny skies with a high of 50 degrees.

