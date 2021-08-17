Heavy rains, gusty winds and a few isolated tornadoes are possible tonight as the remnants of Fred move across the area

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps clouds and rain in the area tonight along with a few thunderstorms. The remnants of Fred will move over the area tonight with will bring the possibility for heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Due to the wind shear in the atmosphere associated with the circulation of Fred, we can’t rule out a few isolated tornadoes through the early evening, especially to the east and northeast of the Tri-Cities. Rainfall could range from one to three inches through Wednesday morning. The heaviest rains will fall across parts of western North Carolina. Flash Flood Watches remain in effect through Wednesday morning. The low tonight will be near 69 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for early Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain early. We will see some afternoon sunshine with a high near 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 68 degrees.

Thursday will start partly cloudy, but our next weather maker will move into the region from the west and that will produce a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high on Thursday will be warm at 85 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 67 degrees. The chance of rain is 30%.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

High pressure will build into the southeast early next week. Look for partly cloudy skies on Monday with a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. The high will be 87 degrees.

Have a great night!