Hazy, hot and humid with some smoke and a stray shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies with haze tonight. Low 62.

It will be partly cloudy, hot, humid and hazy Saturday with a slight chance of a stray shower especially across the higher elevations. We will still have a chance of smoke in the atmosphere as well. The high will be hot at 90 degrees.

Look for a few passing clouds tomorrow night with a low near 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The haze and humid conditions will continue as well. The high will be 90 degrees.

A system will move into the area late Sunday night into Monday which will bring an increase in clouds to the area along with an increase in moisture.

Monday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms anytime of the day. It will be hot and hazy with a high of 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with a few scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The low will be 67 with a high on Tuesday near 89 degrees. We do have a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday especially in the early part of the day.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 67 degrees. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 92 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will build through the central plains into the eastern half of the country next week. This will result in above average temperatures.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a mild low of 66 degrees.

Friday will be hot and humid with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 93 degrees.

Have a great weekend!