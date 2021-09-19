Have we already had our last 90 degree day?

(WJHL) – Saturday we officially hit 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities followed by 88 degrees Sunday. With less heat to start the workweek followed by rain and a cold front, our days to squeeze in another 90 degree day are running out. We’ve had 35 days in the 90s this year.

The average number of 90 degree days is 19 but every year is typically a little different. Some have much less than others while others have a lot more. The most 90 degree days the Tri-Cities has recorded in a calendar year was 62 in 2016. Out of the last 5 years, 2019 was also pretty hot. That’s when we had three 90 degree days to start off October, which hasn’t ever happened going back to the late 1930s.

A cold front moves through Wednesday, and after the rain exits, it will usher in much cooler air starting Thursday morning.

Lows are expected to dip into the 40s Friday and Saturday mornings! With another reinforcing shot or two of cooler air possible next weekend and the beginning of the following week, that puts us at the very of September. Temperatures will likely be near to below average through the end of the month meaning lots of highs in the 70s to maybe near 80 degrees on the way.

Unless the pattern changes abruptly, it seems we just had our last 90 degree day and won’t have another one until at least May.