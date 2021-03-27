Hail storm moves over Tri-Cities, resulting in damage, power outages

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — A hail storm moved throughout parts of the Tri-Cities region Saturday morning.

Storm Team 11 continues with severe weather updates, with thunderstorms expected to pick up again Saturday evening.

Hail storm damage

In its path, several areas received damage. We’ve currently had reports of damage in the Ebenezer Loop area in Chuckey, Rambling Road area in Johnson City and areas in Washington County, Virginia.

Damage was also reported in Jonesborough.

The National Weather Service has also reported multiple trees down along Bristol Caverns Highway.

POWER OUTAGES

*As of Saturday, March 27 at 2:50 p.m.

BrightRidge

One hundred and thirty eight BrightRidge customers remain without power right now, with the most affected area being the 107-area and Colonial Heights area.

Appalachian Power

In the Stony Battery area of Southwest Virginia, nearly 50 Appalachian Power customers remain without power in the Boyd Hollow, Dungeon Hollow and Newhouse Hollow areas.

In Tennessee, Appalachian Power reports nearly 900 outages in the Fall Branch areas, resulting in traffic lights being down in those areas.

Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution on roadways.

We are seeing heavy rain, including hail in East Tennessee right now. Use extreme caution on the roadways as flooding/standing water is probable in some areas. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 27, 2021

Viewer photos of hail

Viewers from all over the region reported hail ranging in various sizes — from the size of a coin to golf-ball-sized chunks of ice.

We’ve compiled a gallery of viewer-sent photographs.

Viewers from the following localities have reported hail Saturday morning:

Johnson City

Elizabethton

Limestone

Telford

Mountain City

Kingsport

Mosheim

Abingdon

White Pine

Greeneville

Jonesborough

Rogersville

Chuckey

Washington County, Virginia

Storm Team 11 will provide weather updates throughout the weekend. Stay updated on our website WJHL.com and the WJHL Facebook page.