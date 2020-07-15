Storm Team 11: Mild night ahead, scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of a stry shower. Low 65.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. High 92.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88.

Have a great night!