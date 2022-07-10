Earlier today, places around the Johnson City area saw over an inch of rain today with a shower that lingered over the area from noon until about 4 pm earlier today!

We are going to have a short break from the much needed rain to kick off the work week, but chances for thunderstorms are going to be back in the forecast soon.

Tonight starts our short break from thunderstorms and scattered showers with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 65 degrees.



Tomorrow will be the pick of the week! Mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees. Tomorrow night will be perfect for any outdoor activities planned! Mainly clear skies are in the forecast with a low of 64 degrees.



Tuesday calls for partly cloudy skies with the return of showers and scattered thunderstorms, especially in the late-evening hours. 30% chance of rain and a high of 90 degrees.



On Wednesday partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 83 degrees.



Thursday will be partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 87 degrees.

Friday will have cloudy skies with a 30 % chance of rain. The high will be 88 degrees.



Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.



Next Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 50%chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Enjoy the sunshine tomorrow and have a great week!