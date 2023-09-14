The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of your Thursday with a pleasant high temperature of 80 degrees.

Fair skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and mild with an afternoon high of 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Saturday with an afternoon high of 52 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with just a 20% chance of rain late in the evening. The low will be mild at 57 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

Clouds start to taper off Sunday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with an afternoon high of 78 degrees.

Tuesday with be very pleasant with a high of 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast with a 40% rain chance and a high of 77 degrees.

Have a great rest of the workweek!