Frost advisories are issued throughout most of the area tonight. Roads can be very slick tonight and tomorrow morning.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a cold night tonight with a low near 36 degrees. Patchy frost is possible. Frost Advisories are issued for most of the area.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 67 degrees.



Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 42 degrees.



Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer. The high will be 71 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers throughout the period. The low Tuesday night will be 51 degrees with a high on Wednesday at 73 degrees. The chance of rain Wednesday evening is 30% as a cold front moves through the area. Wednesday night clouds will increase with a 50% chance of rain and a low of 57 degrees.



Rain chances will increase on Thursday of next week with a high of 69 degrees. The chance of rain for next Thursday is 70%.



Clearing skies are forecast for Thursday night with rain early. The low will be 42 degrees.



Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with a high of 60 degrees. Both next Saturday and Sunday will be a great weekends to enjoy the fall activities. Looking at partly sunny skies on both days with temperatures in the mid-60s.