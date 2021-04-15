Frost possible tonight – Look for sun and clouds Friday

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with frost possible. The low will be near 36 degrees.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with an afternoon high near 62 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 39 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% rain chance. The high will be cooler at 58 degrees.
Scattered showers will be possible Saturday night with a low near 39 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 60 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 62 degrees.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be a little warmer at 66 degrees.
Scattered showers are back for Wednesday with a high near 64 degrees.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 65 degrees.
Temperatures will stay close to normal into next week as well.
Have a great Friday!