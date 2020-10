The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Frost Advisory for the Tri-Cities with a Freeze Warning for southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky and the mountains of North Carolina. Low 33 in the Tri-Cities with 20’s across the higher elevations and near 30 for southwest Virginia.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 60.

Fair skies Saturday night with patchy frost. Low 35.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 66 degrees.

Have a great night!