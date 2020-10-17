Frost and Freeze Advisories and warnings tonight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Tri-Cities with a Freeze Warning for much of the mountains of east Tennessee, North Carolina and also for parts of southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. Low 33 with upper 20’s in the mountains.

Sunny and cool Saturday. High 60. The higher elevations will stay in the upper 40’s and low to middle 50’s.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with patchy frost. Low 35.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 66.

Have a great weekend.