The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for A Frost Advisory overnight. Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast overnight with a low of 34 degrees. Frost will be likely across the region Monday morning.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 70 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 74 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 48 degrees. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with a high of 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with just a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds next Sunday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees.

