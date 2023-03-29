The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with patchy frost. A Frost Advisory is in effect. The low will be near 34 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be mild at 70 degrees.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. The low will be 52 with a high of 70 degrees Saturday. It will be windy on Friday into early Saturday as well. We could see a few showers early Saturday afternoon with clearing skies late. The low will be 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 65 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 48 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 76 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday with a low of 55 and a high on Wednesday near 78 to 80 degrees. The rain chance Wednesday is 70%.

Have a great night!