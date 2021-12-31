From Severe Storms to Snow, weather for the start of 2022 will be like a rollercoaster ride

Another severe weather outbreak is likely around the region that will evolve through the day Saturday, progressing eastward into the Tri-Cities Saturday night. Greatest severe risk will be across the middle TN southward into Alabama and Mississippi.

We can expect to see the potential for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain.

Timing of severe weather will range from around 8pm Saturday night through 3am Sunday morning.

The second part of this dynamic system will impact our region Sunday evening into Sunday night with widespread rain but no storms.

Given the later timing of the system, this will allow cold air to catch up to the rain, allowing for a change to widespread snow late Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Higher elevations of KY, SWVA, TN and NC have the best chance for seeing some accumulations given the colder air temperatures sooner. Tri-Cities are unlikely to see much if anything with maybe a dusting on the grassy surfaces.

