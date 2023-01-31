The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday.

Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%.

We could see some freezing rain over Eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in Southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation. The Tri-Cities could see some freezing rain in pockets along with some snow showers from 4AM to about 10 AM.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain, freezing rain and some light snow across the area through about 8 to 10 AM. Parts of eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia could see some afternoon sunshine. The high Wednesday will be 44 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 35 degrees. Scattered showers will move into the area late.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain across the region. The high will be 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Thursday night into early Friday with a chance of some light snow mixing in as well across our northern counties of southwest Virginia. The low Thursday night will be 30 with a high on Friday near 40 degrees.

We could see some afternoon sunshine on Friday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. The low will be 17 with a high on Saturday near 48 degrees.

Scattered rain showers are back on Sunday with a high of 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a low of 28 and a high on Monday near 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Scattered showers and partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 56 degrees.

Have a great night.