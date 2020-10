The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Cloudy skies with scattered showers overnight. Low 48.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Friday morning with sunny skies, breezy conditions and colder temperatures on tap for the afternoon. High 57.

Freeze Watch Friday night. Clear and Cold Friday night with a low of 33 degrees. Frost will be likely across the area with the possibility for a freeze as well.

Saturday will be sunny and cool with a high near 60.