Freeze Warning with widespread frost possible overnight. Sun and clouds with warmer temperatures Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a freeze warning is in effect for the area tonight with frost likely as well. The low will be 29 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for tomorrow with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be warmer at 62 degrees.

Skies become cloudy Friday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be 43 degrees.

Our next weather maker will arrive on Saturday with an 80% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 62 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night with a low near 39 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies and a few scattered showers into Sunday morning with afternoon clearing. The high on Sunday will be 65 degrees.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are forecast for Monday with a high near 76.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 47 degrees. degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 83 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday with a high near 80 degrees.

Have a great Friday.