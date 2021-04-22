Freeze Warning with frost likely tonight – Sun and clouds Friday with warmer temperatures

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a freeze warning is in effect for the area tonight with frost likely as well.  The low will be 29 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for tomorrow with a slight chance of a shower.  The high will be warmer at 62 degrees. 

Skies become cloudy Friday night with a 20% chance of rain.  The low will be 43 degrees. 

Our next weather maker will arrive on Saturday with an 80% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms.  The high will be 62 degrees. 

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night with a low near 39 degrees. 

We will keep cloudy skies and a few scattered showers into Sunday morning with afternoon clearing.  The high on Sunday will be 65 degrees. 

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are forecast for Monday with a high near 76. 

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 47 degrees. degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 83 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 83 degrees. 

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday with a high near 80 degrees.

Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss