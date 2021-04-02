Freeze Warning tonight with Frost likely as well – A sunny and warmer Easter holiday weekend on the way

A Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight with frost likely as well. The low temperature will be 22 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 60 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with areas of frost. The low will be 32 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be sunny with a high near 67 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a slight chance for a few isolated showers. The high will be 73 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers Wednesday. The low Tuesday night will be near 40 degrees with a high on Wednesday near 76 degrees.

Clouds, showers, and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures near 75 on Thursday and 70 on Friday. The low temperatures will be in the lower 50’s.

We may see slightly cooler temperatures again next weekend.

Have a Happy Easter and Great Weekend!