The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Freeze Warning in effect for the area overnight. Clear skies, light winds and cold temperatures are forecast for the area with frost likely. The low will be 28 degrees..

Look for a mix of sun and clouds from time to time on Thursday with a high near 57 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low near 32 degrees and a high on Friday near 65 degrees.

Skies will be fair Friday night with a low of 38 degrees.

The weekend looks nice with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. The high on Saturday will be 70 with a high on Sunday near 72 degrees. The low Saturday night will dip to 40 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 73 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area Monday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be warmer at 70 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The low will be 46 with a high on Wednesday near 66 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 20%.

Have a great night!