The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Freeze Warning in effect for the area. We will see a few passing clouds overnight with a low near 29 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of drizzle and some snow flurries across parts of southwest Virginia down the spine of the Appalachian Mountains into the highest elevations of North Carolina and also around Roan Mountain. The high will be much cooler at 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few possible snow flurries north and east of the Tri-Cities early. Skies will clear overnight. The low will be 26 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with a high near 50 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 53 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low near 32 degrees and a high on Friday near 62 degrees.

Skies will be fair Friday night with a low of 38 degrees.

The weekend looks nice with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. The high on Saturday will be 69 with a high on Sunday near 70 degrees. The low Saturday night will dip to 42 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy ad warmer with a high of 73 degrees.

