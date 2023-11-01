The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a Freeze Warning overnight. Fair skies are and cold temperatures are forecast for tonight with a freeze. The low will be 22 degrees. The record low for Thursday is 24 degrees set in 1993.

Thursday will be sunny and cool with a high of 54 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 60 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a mild high of 66 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a high of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Monday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a mild high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 20% chance of a shower late. The high will be mild at 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a chance of scattered showers. The low will be 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 65 degrees.