The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Freeze Warning in effect overnight. Clear skies, light winds and cold temperatures are forecast for the area with frost likely. The low will be 28 degrees..

Look for a mix of sun and clouds from time to time on Thursday with a high near 57 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low near 32 degrees and a high on Friday near 65 degrees.

Skies will be fair Friday night with a low of 38 degrees.

The weekend looks nice with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. The high on Saturday will be 70 with a high on Sunday near 72 degrees. The low Saturday night will dip to 40 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 73 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area Monday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be warmer at 70 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The low will be 46 with a high on Wednesday near 66 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 20%.

Have a great night!