The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Freeze Warning in effect overnight.   Clear skies, light winds and cold temperatures are forecast for the area with frost likely.  The low will be 28 degrees.. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds from time to time on Thursday with a high near 57 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low near 32 degrees and a high on Friday near 65 degrees. 

Skies will be fair Friday night with a low of 38 degrees. 

The weekend looks nice with partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday.  The high on Saturday will be 70 with a high on Sunday near 72 degrees.  The low Saturday night will dip to 40 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 43 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 73 degrees. 

Clouds will increase across the area Monday night with a low near 46 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain.  The high will be warmer at 70 degrees. 

We will keep scattered showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday.  The low will be 46 with a high on Wednesday near 66 degrees.  The chance of rain on Wednesday is 20%.

Have a great night!